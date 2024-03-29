Juventus has been linked with a move for French defender Maxence Lacroix as they make plans for the summer.

Juve is expected to be busy at the end of this term, with some players facing uncertain futures at the club and some spots needing reinforcements.

The addition of Tiago Djalo to the squad in the last transfer window means the Bianconeri have one of the strongest defences in the league right now.

However, they might still lose Daniele Rugani, who could join Alex Sandro leaving the Allianz Stadium.

This will create room for another centre-back, and Football Italia claims they are one of the clubs looking to sign Wolfsburg’s Lacroix.

The 23-year-old has been on the radar of some of the top clubs on the continent for a long time and Juve will face competition from some of them to sign him.

In Serie A, AC Milan also likes his profile and will continue fighting to convince him to choose them.

Juve FC Says

We have some of the best scouts in Europe, and they have identified Lacroix as a player that Juve can sign because he has impressed them.

We have a few more weeks to decide if he is worth signing and we expect him to thrive if he moves to Turin.