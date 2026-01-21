Juventus concluded 2025 with the clear intention of strengthening their midfield during the current transfer window, yet that strategy now appears to be evolving. At the outset of Luciano Spalletti’s tenure as manager, there was a strong sense that improvements were required in the centre of the pitch to extract more consistent and higher-quality performances. Early assessments suggested that the existing options were not fully meeting the tactical demands of his system.

Over time, however, the situation has shifted. Through careful management and tactical refinement, Spalletti has identified a balance that enables him to maximise the qualities of the players already available. This adjustment has reduced the urgency that once surrounded the search for a new midfielder and has allowed the club to reassess its priorities.

Midfield Options and Tactical Balance

Juventus currently boast several of the finest players in Serie A within their squad, and there is growing belief in some quarters that success this season is achievable without immediate reinforcements. While the Bianconeri would welcome the opportunity to add high-profile signings, they are no longer operating from a position of necessity when it comes to midfield recruitment.

According to Tuttojuve, the club believe they have sufficient cover in the middle of the park to support Spalletti’s preferred formation. This depth has given the manager confidence to focus on improving individual performances, rather than relying on new arrivals to solve existing issues. He has continued to work intensively with his squad while anticipating potential additions during the summer period.

Jean-Philippe Mateta (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Focus Shifts Towards Attack

Despite the reduced emphasis on midfield recruitment, Juventus remain attentive to opportunities elsewhere. The club still hold a strong interest in strengthening their attacking options and is actively exploring a move for Jean-Philippe Mateta. This pursuit underlines a broader strategy aimed at enhancing offensive output rather than restructuring the midfield.

In the coming days, progress towards securing the Frenchman is expected to become clearer. Should negotiations stall, Juventus may be compelled to consider alternative attacking targets, maintaining flexibility as they seek to reinforce the squad in a measured and strategic manner.