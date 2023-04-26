Juventus is chasing an impressive record against Inter Milan tonight

Juventus faces Inter Milan tonight in the return leg of their Coppa Italia semi-final and the Bianconeri will be keen to win.

The first leg ended in a one-all draw between both clubs, which means this fixture is open and anyone can win.

Juve hasn’t been in fine form in the league recently, but they are chasing an impressive record in the Coppa Italia tonight.

Tuttomercatoweb reveals Juventus have competed in 21 Coppa Italia finals, followed by AS Roma, who have 16 and Inter, who have been there 14 times.

The Black and Whites have reached the final seven times in the last eight editions and if they beat Inter today, they will head for their fourth consecutive final in the competition.

Juve FC Says

We remain the top Italian club and our record in the Coppa Italia further proves this.

We know the game against the Nerazzurri will be tough, which is one reason our boys must be in their best form to earn passage to the next round.

However, some of them have been with us long enough to help us qualify and Max Allegri is a seasoned manager who does well when he coaches teams in the competition.