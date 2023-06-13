Juventus is chasing Genoa youngster after his fine performances at U20 World Cup

Alan Matturro showcased his talent during the recent FIFA U20 World Cup held in Argentina, contributing to Uruguay’s victory over Italy in the final.

The Uruguay team captivated viewers with their impressive performances, culminating in the triumph against Italy’s youth national team. Despite being a defender, Alan Matturro stood out as one of the tournament’s finest players, earning recognition with the Silver Ball award. Unsurprisingly, his exceptional displays have attracted significant attention in the transfer market.

According to a report from Il Bianconero, Juventus is among the clubs closely monitoring the 18-year-old’s progress as they seek to strengthen their squad. Matturro aligns with the type of players Juventus aims to recruit – young, promising talents capable of delivering outstanding performances for the club. Furthermore, his potential affordability adds to the appeal of a possible move to Juventus.

Juve FC Says

Although he shone at the Youth World Cup, Matturro will not be a starter at Juventus and hasn’t even cemented a place on the Genoa team.

If he joins us, he will likely be sent to the Next Gen team, which might not interest him.

So we need to focus on players that will strengthen our first team immediately they move to the club.