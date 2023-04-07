Juventus is clear about who will replace Adrien Rabiot

Juventus wants to keep Adrien Rabiot at the Allianz Stadium for at least one more season, but that decision is no longer in their hands.

The Bianconeri have left it late to show an eagerness to keep the Frenchman, with Rabiot now out of contract in the summer.

The former PSG man has interest from several top clubs, but Juve is not discouraged and continues to push to get him on a new deal.

However, if that does not work, the black and whites already have a player who can replace the Frenchman.

Tuttojuve reveals if they fail to convince Rabiot to stay, they will turn their attention towards adding Sergej Milinkovic-Savic to their group.

The Serbian will likely leave Lazio at the end of this season and Juve wants to be the club he joins.

Juve FC Says

Keeping Rabiot is an intelligent decision as he might cost less than a new experienced midfielder joining our group.

However, we cannot force the Frenchman to stay; if he leaves, we can always find a replacement.

SMS is an accomplished Serie A player and should do well on our books at the Allianz Stadium.

However, he might become too expensive if Premier League clubs show serious interest in his signature.