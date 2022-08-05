Nicolo Fagioli has left an impression on Max Allegri this preseason and that will earn him an extended time on the books of Juventus.

The Bianconeri sent him out on loan to Cremonese in the last campaign and that proved to be a very smart decision.

He played a lot of games and was influential as they won promotion to Serie A.

His performance in the Italian second division caught the attention of many clubs in the top flight, but Max Allegri wanted him to stay through preseason so that he can assess the midfielder.

Fagioli has now won him over and the gaffer wants him to remain at the club, according to a report on Tuttomercatoweb.

It claims Juve is set to hand him a contract extension until 2026.

Juve FC Says

Considering how many clubs showed interest in Fagioli this summer, he is a player we should not miss out on.

The midfielder is still just 21, and he will develop further in the future if we keep him around.

However, we must make the decision that will give him more playing time.

If he will play often at the Allianz Stadium, we can keep him in the group, otherwise, he should be allowed to leave on loan again.