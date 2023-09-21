Federico Gatti, following his impressive start at Juventus, is on track to become the next player to sign a contract extension at the Allianz Stadium.

Juventus acquired Gatti from Frosinone last year, and he has since become a pivotal figure for the club. While it took him some time to adapt, he has now emerged as a player that Max Allegri believes should not be considered for sale.

With Alex Sandro sidelined due to injury, Gatti’s playing time is expected to increase, especially as he is the natural replacement for the Brazilian in the back-three formation.

Juventus is now actively working on securing Gatti’s future with the club, and a report from Il Bianconero suggests that the club may offer him a new contract that would extend his stay until 2028.

Gatti has demonstrated his value as one of the top defenders at the club, following closely behind players like Sandro, Gleison Bremer, and Danilo. Allegri is keen on retaining the services of the former Frosinone player, highlighting his significance to the team.

Juve FC Says

Gatti has done well in recent months and is a player we can trust to stay active in our defence for several seasons.

The club needs to secure his future now because other suitors are watching to add him to their squad.