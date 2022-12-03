Samuel Iling-Junior
Juventus is close to keeping coveted youngster until 2027

December 3, 2022 - 2:45 pm

Juventus has been working hard to secure the future of Samuel Iling-Junior after his stunning performance for their first team.

The youngster joined them from Chelsea in 2020 and has developed into a key player for their Next Gen side.

He is one of the players Max Allegri has been watching in the club’s youth ranks and the gaffer gave him some chances before the World Cup break.

Iling-Junior took them and caught the attention of several clubs around Europe who could promise him a faster route to more first-team football.

However, Juve wanted to keep him in their squad and has been in talks with his representatives over a new contract, which has dragged on for some time.

The Bianconeri were worried they could lose a top talent, but a report on Tuttomercatoweb reveals they have found a breakthrough and he is set to sign a new deal until 2027.

Juve FC Says

Iling-Junior is one of the best youth players at our club now and we cannot lose him for any reason.

The youngster proved in the few games he played for us that he is a top player who is able to deliver if we can trust him.

We expect him to continue getting better and to play an important role for us on the return of football next year.

