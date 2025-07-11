Six months after joining Juventus, Alberto Costa may already be on his way out of the club, with speculation mounting over a potential summer departure.

The defender has quickly established himself as a key figure within the Bianconeri squad, earning a place in the starting lineup under manager Igor Tudor. Costa’s performances in recent weeks have been consistent, and he appears to fit the profile of the wingback that Tudor prefers. His work rate, tactical awareness and attacking contribution from wide areas have been particularly notable.

Costa’s increased involvement has led to Juventus viewing him as a valuable asset for both the present and the future. His rapid adaptation to life in Turin, both on and off the pitch, has further strengthened his standing within the club. However, interest from abroad may now test Juventus’s resolve.

Sporting Club Express Interest in Costa

Sporting Club are reportedly eager to bring the defender to Portugal as they aim to reinforce their squad ahead of the new season. As clubs across Europe look to strengthen their rosters, Costa is seen as an appealing option due to his versatility and recent form.

Though Costa seems settled in Turin, the possibility of a move could still be on the table. If the player expresses a willingness to explore a new challenge, Juventus may consider the transfer under the right conditions. The decision will depend on several factors, including the player’s preference and the financial offer presented.

Juventus Must Weigh Financial and Sporting Considerations

According to Tuttomercatoweb, Juventus could receive up to 20 million euros should they agree to Costa’s transfer. Given the relatively short time he has been at the club, such a fee would represent a significant return.

While Costa has proven himself to be a dependable option in recent matches, Juventus must evaluate whether keeping him aligns with their long-term strategy. If the player is open to the move, and the financial offer is compelling, setting a fair fee and allowing the transfer to proceed may be the most pragmatic course of action.

In balancing both sporting needs and financial interests, the club must make a decision that serves their broader objectives, both on and off the pitch.