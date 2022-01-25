Juventus is close to sending this unsettled player to another club

Mohamed Ihattaren will join Ajax on an 18-month loan deal after he went AWOL at Sampdoria.

The Dutchman joined Juventus at the start of this season and they swiftly loaned him out to La Samp.

The Bianconeri had been hopeful he would get used to Italian football during that loan spell and return to Turin as a much better player.

However, he never played a game for them and was homesick, which made him return to the Netherlands.

Calciomercato says the attacker is now set to make a move to Ajax on loan and he would serve as a replacement for David Neres, who has left the Dutch side.

The deal will also involve an option for them to sign him permanently.

Juve FC Says

Ihattaren was such a surprising signing that most Juve fans may have Googled his name to know who he is.

A spell at Sampdoria would have been best to help him get used to Italian football, which is the surest way to build himself towards a future at Juve.

A move to Ajax for 18 months will probably spell the end of his time as a Juve player, and he is not a player any of us would miss having on our squad list.