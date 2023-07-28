Juventus is on the brink of finalizing the acquisition of Valencia’s talented defender, Facundo Gonzalez, following his remarkable performances at the U20 World Cup for Uruguay.

The 20-year-old prodigy has captured the attention of numerous scouts during the tournament, with Juventus being one of the keen observers as Uruguay triumphed as champions.

As part of their comprehensive efforts to bolster the squad for upcoming competitions, the Bianconeri have been actively pursuing several high-profile players. However, a recent report from Football Italia suggests that their focus is now on sealing the deal for Gonzalez.

With just a year remaining on his contract with Valencia, the Spanish club has now expressed a willingness to allow him to depart in exchange for a transfer fee.

Juve remains confident in reaching a favourable agreement swiftly and is determined to complete the transfer as expeditiously as possible.

Juve FC Says

We need some fresh names in our squad and Gonzalez will fancy his chance of breaking into the first team at the Allianz Stadium, but he will likely start the term with our Next Gen side.

If he proves good enough in that group, we will have no reason to deny him a chance to play for the senior side.