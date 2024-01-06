Juventus has been linked with a January move for Domenico Berardi and Federico Bernardeschi.

Berardi has been on their radar for several seasons, while Bernardeschi left the club before moving to Toronto FC.

Juve aims to strengthen their squad in this transfer window and has both players on their radar.

Ideally, Berardi is the player they would prefer to have, but they failed to secure his signing in the summer. Sassuolo is reluctant to part ways with their talisman and will only consider selling him this month for a substantial fee.

On the other hand, Bernardeschi is currently on a break from football as the MLS season has concluded, making it possible for Juventus to sign him on a six-month loan. The midfielder desires the move and has expressed interest in returning to the club.

According to Calciomercato, Juventus is not close to adding Berardi to their squad. Instead, the club could potentially bring back Bernardeschi and a move for the Toronto midfielder would be easier to execute in this transfer window.

Juve FC Says

Bernardeschi was not good enough for us when we released him, which is very likely still the case.

We still have time to sign another midfielder, but it will still be better to add him to our group than to go through the next month without a new midfielder.