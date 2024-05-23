Juventus is closing in on a move for Monza goalkeeper Michele Di Gregorio as they look to sign a long-term replacement for Wojciech Szczęsny.

Their number one is still a solid goalkeeper, but he is already 34, and Juve has deliberately lowered the average age of their squad over the last few transfer windows.

They believe Di Gregorio is the goalie their team needs in the long term, and they have been in talks with Monza about signing him.

The discussions are making good progress in a deal that could eventually cost the Bianconeri around 20m euros, Tuttomercatoweb reveals.

Di Gregorio is committed to Monza, but he is also open to joining a top club like Juventus to continue his career.

The Bianconeri will do their best to complete the transfer as soon as the season ends so he can become an option for their next manager.

Juve FC Says

Di Gregorio has been one of the finest goalies in the league, and his form is one of the reasons Monza has had a good time in the top flight so far.

Playing for Juventus is a different ball game, and we expect him to understand that the demands at the highest level are harder than what he gets at Monza.

