Juventus is closing in on a move for impressive Chelsea star

Juventus is edging closer to reaching an agreement with Antonio Rudiger over a free transfer, according to reports.

The defender will be out of contract at Chelsea when this season ends, and they have been banned from giving him a new deal.

This has placed the London club in a critical position and Juve is looking to take advantage of that to sign him.

Rudiger has seen his profile in world football improve in the last few months as he helped Chelsea to win a European and Club World Cup crown.

He can bring that winning edge to Juventus if he joins the club in the summer, but the Bianconeri are not the only club looking to add him to their squad.

Despite the competition, Juve seems to be making good progress and Todofichajes claims he is set to agree to a deal worth 7m euros per season for four years with the Black and Whites.

Juve FC Says

Rudiger is one of the best defenders who will be a free agent this summer and it would be great if we can add him to our squad.

The German has previous Serie A experience having played for AS Roma in the Italian top-flight before now. That should help him settle in quickly in Turin.