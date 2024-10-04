Mattia Perin has remained Juventus’ second-choice goalkeeper, but this season he is getting a lot of playing time as Thiago Motta frequently rotates his keepers.

Michele Di Gregorio is the first-choice goalkeeper, but Perin has had opportunities to play and is now set for a run in the Champions League following Di Gregorio’s red card in his last match.

Juve is pleased with Perin’s contributions to their success so far and wants to extend his contract.

His current deal expires at the end of this season, and the Old Lady does not want him to leave.

Perin seems content with life in Turin, and the goalkeeper is likely to stay, with Juventus working on offering him a new one-year contract.

TuttoJuve reports that the Bianconeri will extend his deal by one season, with an option to remain until 2027.

Motta believes the Italian goalkeeper still has much to offer and agrees with the club’s decision to offer him a new deal.

Juve FC Says

Perin has been in fine form for us over the last few seasons and deserves to stay at the Allianz Stadium.

He seems to have adapted well to the demands of the new manager, and he is competing strongly with Di Gregorio for the number one spot.