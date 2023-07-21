Juventus is actively looking to strengthen their squad in the current transfer window, and one player who has caught their attention is Udinese’s talented attacker, Beto. During the last campaign, Beto emerged as one of Udinese’s standout performers, impressively scoring ten goals in the league.

The Bianconeri see Beto as a valuable addition to their options at the Allianz Stadium, and they believe he has the potential to make a significant impact on the team. However, they are not the only club interested in acquiring his services.

Udinese places a considerable value on Beto, with reports from Tuttomercatoweb suggesting that the club values him at around 35 million euros. This indicates the level of recognition and potential they see in the player.

In their pursuit of the talented attacker, Juventus faces competition from other clubs, including Fulham and Tottenham. These clubs are also vying for Beto’s signature, making the transfer race a competitive one.

Juve FC Says

Beto did well at Udinese last season, but we have too many attackers in our squad now.

We have enough average players also and should look to improve the group only with players who will help us.

The target has to be winning the league and you can achieve such a lofty goal only if you have quality players in your squad.

If we keep recruiting mediocre players, we will hardly have a chance to win trophies, even if we change our manager for a new one.

But Beto is not Juventus quality and will hardly play ahead of our current options at the Allianz Stadium.