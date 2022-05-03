Juventus is competing with AC Milan for Premier League attacker

Juventus and AC Milan are both interested in a move for Jesse Lingard, according to ESPN.

The attacking midfielder has been on the books of Manchester United all his career, but in recent seasons, he has struggled to play for the Red Devils.

At 29, he needs to be a key player in another club and he looks set to leave Old Trafford on a free transfer.

He had a loan spell at West Ham earlier, which was successful, but he is believed to be looking for a more exciting project now.

He could get that in Serie A with Juve or Milan, two of the best Italian clubs.

Tammy Abraham and Fikayo Tomori are two English players who have swapped the EPL for Serie A in recent times and they seem to be enjoying that decision.

Lingard will hope he can also make an impact if he joins the Bianconeri.

Juve FC Says

Lingard is a very talented boy who has been out of favour under the last few United managers.

He showed his quality at West Ham, and Juve probably needs a little English flair in their game.

If he moves to Turin, he would also improve the profile of the club back in his country because some of his fans will start following our games.