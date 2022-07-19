Juventus has been linked with a move for the 17-year-old goalkeeper, Matteo Rizzo, in this transfer window.

He currently plays for Pro Vercelli and competed in at least 20 matches for them last season.

He was impressive and has caught the attention of several top-flight clubs. Juve is one of them.

The Bianconeri have some of the best talents in their youth team, and they are constantly improving on it.

They are now looking to bring in Rizzo to keep their talent pool very rich.

However, they are not the only club that has an interest in him. A report on Tuttomercatoweb claims Fiorentina will compete with them for his signature.

La Viola is also famed for having some of the finest youngsters around the country.

They have developed the likes of Dusan Vlahovic and Federico Chiesa, and this track record could give them an advantage in the race.

Rizzo could become one of the best goalies to come out of Italy in the future if he is groomed well.

At his age, he needs to be at the best youth team around where he can get the training and exposure his talent needs.

The youngster knows this is a big decision, and he will want to take his time before deciding on his next career move.