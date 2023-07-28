Benjamin Pavard’s decision not to sign a new contract with Bayern Munich has made him a highly sought-after defender in Europe. Despite Bayern’s desire to keep him, the Frenchman has only one season left on his current contract, which has opened the door for potential suitors to pursue him in this transfer window.

Juventus is one of the clubs interested in Pavard, as they are looking for an experienced player to support Timothy Weah in their right-back position. The Frenchman’s consistent performances for Bayern Munich in recent seasons make him an attractive target for the Bianconeri.

However, Juventus is not the only club interested in signing Pavard. According to reports from Football Italia, both Manchester clubs, United and City, are also keen on adding him to their squads in this transfer window.

The competition from the two Premier League clubs means that Max Allegri’s Juventus will face tough competition in their pursuit of Pavard’s signature. The battle to secure the Frenchman’s services is likely to be competitive, and Juventus will have to work hard to outmanoeuvre the Manchester clubs in the race to sign him.

Juve FC Says

Pavard is one of the experienced options we can sign for our right side, but the calibre of clubs competing with us for his signature means our chance of winning the race for his signature is very slim.

But that should not stop our executives from putting in a bid and trying to convince him to join.