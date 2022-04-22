Juventus is competing with Manchester United for 21-year-old midfielder

South America is one of the best places for European clubs to sign new players, and Juventus has benefited from their talent pool in the past.

The Bianconeri landed Kaio Jorge from Santos recently, and Matías Soulé also joined them from Vélez in Argentina.

Both players are yet to establish themselves in the Bianconeri team, but the likes of Paulo Dybala and Juan Cuadrado have proven players from that region do well in Europe, and another name has been linked with a move to the Allianz Stadium.

TNT, as reported by Calciomercato, claims the Bianconeri are interested in River Plate midfielder, Enzo Fernandez.

The 21-year-old looks set to become the next top talent from that region to move across to Europe.

His fine performances in the Primera Division have made him attractive to the likes of Manchester United and Manchester City also, according to the report.

Juve FC Says

Signing players when they are still young is arguably the best way to import talent into Europe.

Fernandez is at an age where he can continue to develop into a bigger player than he is currently.

We would benefit from adding him to our squad now that he is young, but he might not want to join and languish on the bench as Jorge has done so far.