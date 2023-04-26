Juventus is one of the clubs interested in signing Youri Tielemans, who will become a free agent at the end of this season.

The Belgian has refused to extend his contract with Leicester City, opening the door for a move to another club and Juventus is keen to add him to their squad.

The Bianconeri will add new men to their group in the summer and consider Tielemans good enough for them.

However, Roma is another club in Serie A that has an interest in his signature and they will push to take him from England.

That is not an easy mission, with Tuttojuve reporting that the Italian sides are competing with clubs in the Premier League for his signature.

The English sides have the luxury of a bigger transfer budget and could beat Juve to his signature.

Juve FC Says

Tielemans is a top midfielder who has put himself in a very good spot as a free agent.

The Belgian has bet on himself to get a bigger club and a good deal. This means we must be prepared to offer him a huge fee to add him to our group by the end of the term.