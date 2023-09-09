Juventus has received reassuring news regarding Federico Chiesa’s injury after tests conducted at the J Medical Centre revealed no significant issues with the attacker, reports Football-Italia.

Chiesa had to leave the Italy national team camp due to a muscular problem, which occurred during his time with the national team. Although he was expected to play a crucial role in Luciano Spalletti’s early matches as the national team manager, the decision was made not to take any risks with his fitness.

Following his return to Juventus, Chiesa underwent medical examinations to assess the extent of his injury. Fortunately, the tests did not indicate any major concerns, and there is confidence that he is not seriously injured.

However, given Chiesa’s history of injuries, Juventus is exercising caution and may opt not to risk him in a challenging match like the one against Lazio. Instead, he might be used as a substitute, gradually easing back into the team to avoid aggravating his condition.

Juve FC Says

Chiesa is an important player for us and has started this season very strongly, so we need to be sure he is fine before we field him in games.

The attacker is one of our squad’s finest players, and we are glad the national team manager did not force him to stay and aggravate the problem.

He could recover before our next game, but we must field him only if he is 100% fit.