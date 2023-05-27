Juventus is confident they will sell Kulusevski to Tottenham

In the upcoming summer, Juventus anticipates the return of several players from loan spells, but they are also exploring the possibility of selling Dejan Kulusevski to Tottenham.

Kulusevski, who joined the English club on an initial 18-month loan deal, was expected by the Bianconeri to perform well enough for Tottenham to activate his permanent signing clause.

However, the Swedish player has experienced an inconsistent period in London, leading to speculation that Spurs may reconsider their decision to retain him.

The outcome may hinge on the preferences of Tottenham’s next manager; if they are not keen on Kulusevski, they might choose not to pursue a permanent transfer. Nonetheless, Juventus believes that Tottenham has found value in Kulusevski’s contributions and will ultimately decide to retain him, as reported by Football Italia.

It should be noted that the obligation for Tottenham to make the move permanent would have been triggered had they secured qualification for the Champions League. However, with this not being the case, Kulusevski’s stay at the club will now depend on whether Tottenham considers him an integral part of their squad moving forward.

Juve FC Says

Kulusevski does not suit our style of play at the Allianz Stadium. If he returns to the club, we will struggle to get the best from him.

However, there is still time for Spurs to make that decision and we are hopeful they choose to keep him at the end of the day so that we can deal with the future of fewer players at the end of the season.