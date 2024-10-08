Juventus may be forced to make a defensive signing in the January transfer window after losing Gleison Bremer for several months.

The Brazilian defender has been a key player for the Bianconeri since his arrival and has been in outstanding form this season.

His solid performances have contributed significantly to Juventus’ ability to keep clean sheets, and his absence will be felt.

Before his injury, Bremer was arguably the most in-form defender in Serie A, which has prompted Juve to consider signing a new centre-back in January.

Several names have been linked with the club, with the latest being Milan Skriniar, who has struggled at PSG this season.

Skriniar brings considerable Serie A experience, having spent years at Inter Milan and Sampdoria before his move to France.

According to Tuttojuve, Juventus is planning to pursue a loan deal for Skriniar until the end of the season, and they are likely to request that PSG cover part of his wages, as they exceed Juve’s current budget.

Juve FC Says

Skriniar is experienced in Italian football and will be useful to us, but asking PSG to pay some of his wages while he plays for us might not work.