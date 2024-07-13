Juventus is interested in a move for FC Porto’s Francisco Conceição after watching him at Euro 2024.

The winger was a deadly weapon for the Portugal national team, often coming off the bench to showcase his pace and directness.

This has caught the attention of Juventus, and the Bianconeri are now looking to bring him to Serie A, a competition in which his famous father also played.

FC Porto considers him one of their key players, but as a selling club, they will definitely cash in on him for the right price.

Juve is actively working on their move for him now, and the Bianconeri are eager to secure his services as soon as possible.

The men in black and white have been active in this transfer window and they now see Francisco Conceição as a player who can further enhance their squad, according to Il Bianconero.

Before the window closes, he may join Juventus, as they are looking to improve their budget by offloading some players as well.

Juve FC Says

Francisco Conceiçao has done well for FC Porto in the last few seasons, and we consider him an exciting player.

However, we have several wingers in our group and need to offload some before signing him.