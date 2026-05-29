Juventus continue to scout the transfer market for quality players to strengthen their squad, and the latest name on their shopping list is Wolfsburg’s Konstantinos Koulierakis ahead of the next transfer window.

The defender is regarded as one of the most promising players at the German club and was among their most consistent performers this season before their relegation, showing reliability and maturity throughout the campaign for the club.

Juventus believe he has significant potential after monitoring him on several occasions, and he is now being considered for a summer move to Turin, according to a report from Calciomercato, as interest continues to grow around him.

Transfer scouting focus

The Bianconeri believe they have identified a defender capable of improving their squad and are prepared to act if conditions in the market become favourable during the transfer window, if required.

Luciano Spalletti is said to prefer players ready to compete for trophies immediately, although Juventus’ failure to qualify for the Champions League has reduced their flexibility in the transfer market, particularly in terms of high-value signings overall outlook.

As a result, the club may be forced to prioritise more affordable targets while still attempting to maintain competitiveness at the highest level going forward in the summer window.

Summer decision outlook

Wolfsburg are expected to aim for an immediate return to the German top flight and will want to keep their strongest players for that objective, although financial considerations could still influence decisions as they look to rebuild after relegation.

However, for the right offer, Juventus could still succeed in securing a deal, and it remains to be seen which players ultimately arrive at the Allianz Stadium in the coming weeks as the club shapes its squad for the new season, as Juventus continue their recruitment planning and strategic decisions are made regarding squad depth.