Juventus’ summer plans to improve their squad have taken them to Germany, where reports link them with a move for Borussia Mönchengladbach’s Robin Hack.

The attacker scored ten goals for Gladbach last season, and Juve has been closely monitoring him.

The Bianconeri are rebuilding their squad and have already sold Moise Kean in this transfer window. More attackers are expected to follow him out, with Arkadiusz Milik and Federico Chiesa reportedly available for transfer.

Juve aims to replace them, and Robin Hack is one of the forwards they are considering.

According to a report on Tuttomercatoweb, Juventus has been impressed by the 25-year-old’s profile and is looking to add him to their squad in the coming weeks.

The club believes he would perform well in their team, and they may accelerate their interest in securing his signature in the coming weeks.

Juve FC Says

We need new players if we sell more and Hack could be a refreshing addition to our squad.

At 25, he is experienced enough to adapt quickly if we add him to our squad in this transfer window.

However, without selling one of our unwanted attackers, it makes almost no sense to add him to our squad.