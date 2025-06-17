Juventus are considering a move for highly-rated Brazilian full-back Wesley França, with the club having monitored his progress closely over recent months. The 21-year-old currently plays for Flamengo and has become a prominent figure in their first team. His performances have not gone unnoticed, with Juventus reportedly one of several European clubs watching him closely.

Wesley’s development at Flamengo has also earned him opportunities with the Brazil national team, providing further exposure to scouts across Europe. A move to the continent seems increasingly likely, and Juventus may look to position themselves as frontrunners for his signature.

Juventus Seek Young Reinforcements for Tudor

The Bianconeri are expected to strengthen their squad this summer to support newly-confirmed head coach Igor Tudor, who has been given the reins on a permanent basis. Juventus are believed to be prioritising younger players with strong potential who can be moulded into long-term assets for the club.

Wesley fits that profile well. His pace, defensive maturity and attacking instincts from the flanks have earned him praise in Brazil, and Juventus believe he has the potential to thrive in European football. According to Tuttomercatoweb, the Bianconeri are now ready to step up their pursuit of the defender and could open formal negotiations with Flamengo in the coming weeks.

(Photo by Marcelo Endelli/Getty Images)

A Move That Could Suit All Parties

Signing younger talents like Wesley aligns with Juventus’ strategy of building a more dynamic and sustainable squad. The club have had success in the past bringing in South American players and developing them further in Serie A, and Wesley appears to be the latest name on that pathway.

For the player, interest from a club of Juventus’ stature will be difficult to ignore. A move to Turin would offer a platform to showcase his talents on a larger stage while competing for major honours.

Should a deal be agreed, Wesley could become one of the most exciting additions to Juventus’ evolving squad as they look to return to domestic and European prominence.