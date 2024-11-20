Most of the speculation surrounding Juventus’ January transfer plans has revolved around their defensive crisis. With injuries and underwhelming performances weakening the backline, the Bianconeri are prioritising reinforcements in defence. However, bolstering the attack is just as crucial, as the club cannot afford to rely solely on Dusan Vlahovic to carry their offensive burden.

Vlahovic, while impressive, has often found himself isolated, with Juventus’ current attacking options failing to consistently support him. Recognising the need for additional firepower, the club has reportedly set its sights on a new striker, and one name that has surfaced is Patrik Schick.

According to Tuttomercatoweb, Juventus is monitoring the Czech forward, who has been an integral part of Bayer Leverkusen’s setup in the Bundesliga. Schick’s technical ability, finishing prowess, and physical presence make him an intriguing option for Juve’s attack. Despite competing for playing time with Victor Boniface at Leverkusen, Schick continues to showcase his quality, proving he can contribute even in a shared role.

Germany. (Photo by Dan Mullan/Getty Images)

The report suggests Juventus believes Schick could thrive under the guidance of Thiago Motta, in much the same way Joshua Zirkzee flourished at Bologna. Additionally, Schick’s prior experience in Serie A with Sampdoria and AS Roma could be advantageous, as it would allow him to adapt quickly to life in Turin.

Bayer Leverkusen may be open to parting ways with the 28-year-old, although it remains uncertain whether the German club would sanction a loan deal or demand a permanent transfer. If Juventus secures Schick, they will not only ease the burden on Vlahovic but also gain a versatile striker capable of elevating their attacking game.

This potential move could be a turning point for Juventus as they aim to strengthen their squad for the crucial second half of the season.