Juventus are currently tracking several potential signings as their supporters look ahead to what promises to be a significant summer, with Nuno Tavares reportedly among the players being considered.

The Bianconeri are expected to retain Igor Tudor as manager, a decision that will require important changes to the composition of the squad. The Croatian coach prefers a system that makes use of wingbacks, which has led him to deploy Weston McKennie and Timothy Weah in those roles despite them not being natural fits.

The current squad was assembled with a different tactical approach in mind, designed to suit Thiago Motta, meaning it lacks the specific profiles necessary for Tudor’s system. This mismatch suggests that for the club to support the manager effectively, it must recruit players suited to his preferred style of play.

Tavares Identified as a Tactical Fit

Tavares has emerged as one such option. The Portuguese defender performed impressively during a loan spell at Lazio this season, and the club have exercised a release clause to secure his permanent transfer from Arsenal. While the move was widely expected, it does not rule out the possibility of Lazio selling him during the current window.

As reported by Tuttomercatoweb, Lazio are prepared to listen to offers in the region of eleven million euros, and Juventus are evaluating the option of bringing him into the squad as they look to strengthen their wingback positions.

Reinforcement to Suit Tudor’s System

Tavares would provide a natural fit on the left flank and could be a valuable addition for a team that currently lacks specialist options in that area. His ability to contribute both in attack and defence makes him a promising candidate for the role Tudor requires in his tactical setup.

If Juventus proceed with the signing, it could prove to be a strategic move aimed at ensuring the manager has the tools he needs to implement his system effectively. Tavares may well represent more than just squad depth, offering a key piece in Juventus’ adaptation to a new footballing philosophy.