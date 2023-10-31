Juventus has been keeping a close eye on Arsenal players and is particularly interested in a young midfielder from the Premier League club.

The Bianconeri previously expressed interest in Folarin Balogun before he moved to AS Monaco, and they also have plans to attract Thomas Partey to Turin.

However, the player currently in their sights is Charlie Patino, who is regarded as one of the most promising talents at Arsenal.

Patino is currently on loan at Swansea City for this season and is highly regarded by Arsenal. He hopes that this loan spell will help him earn a place in the Gunners’ first team. However, Arsenal has a surplus of midfielders, making it challenging for him to break into the team.

Given the circumstances, leaving Arsenal might be a favourable option for his career at the moment, and Calciomercato reports that the youngster is on Juventus’ radar.

If Patino performs well and meets expectations at Swansea, Juventus could consider making a bid for him at the end of the season.

Juve FC Says

Patino is an exciting option for us on the market, but we have more than enough young midfielders in our squad.

If he joins the team, he will struggle to get game time and might be demoted to the Next Gen side, so he will hesitate to join us.