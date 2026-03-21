Juventus is reportedly considering a move for Antonio Rudiger, who could become a free agent at the end of the season, with Real Madrid not expected to extend his current contract.

The German defender has only a few months remaining on his deal and would be open to staying at the club, but there has been little indication that Madrid intends to retain him. This uncertainty has naturally attracted interest from other clubs seeking to strengthen their defensive options.

Juventus Interest

Rudiger has built a career at some of the world’s top clubs and is likely to prioritise remaining in European football. While a move to Saudi Arabia remains a possibility once the season concludes, he may prefer to continue competing at the highest level on the continent.

According to Calciomercato, Juventus are keen to add him to their squad and view him as an experienced addition who could enhance the overall profile of Luciano Spalletti’s team. His leadership qualities and defensive reliability make him an appealing target for a side looking to reinforce its back line.

Juventus are aiming to improve the quality of its squad as they seek to compete more effectively for major honours. Signing a player of Rudiger’s calibre on a free transfer would represent a significant opportunity, particularly given his experience in top-level competitions.

Financial Considerations

Despite the potential benefits of such a move, financial factors could prove decisive. Rudiger currently earns around 7 million euros per season, and Juventus would likely require him to accept a reduced salary to complete the transfer.

Competition from the Saudi Pro League could further complicate matters, as clubs there may be prepared to offer significantly more lucrative contracts. Should Rudiger receive a substantial proposal, it may be difficult for Juventus to match those financial terms.

Ultimately, while Juventus’ interest is clear, the outcome will depend on whether a compromise can be reached that satisfies both the player’s financial expectations and the club’s budgetary constraints.