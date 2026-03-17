Juventus are expected to have a significant summer transfer window, with several players anticipated to join the club while others may depart once the current season concludes. The men in black and white have long maintained their status as one of the most prominent clubs in Italian football and have consistently succeeded in acquiring top talent.

If Juventus compete with other Italian sides for a player, the club typically has the advantage of persuading the individual to move to Turin rather than elsewhere. The Bianconeri believe they possess the stature and appeal necessary to attract some of the best players, and their latest target is Mason Greenwood, according to Calciomercato.

Greenwood’s Current Form

Greenwood currently plays for Olympique Marseille and has been one of the club’s leading scorers in France in recent months. His performances have been instrumental in improving Marseille’s attacking output and overall team form, demonstrating the qualities that have placed him on Juventus’ radar. The club sees him as a player capable of strengthening their attack under Luciano Spalletti and providing a new dimension to their forward options.

Juventus’ Summer Plans

The report suggests that Greenwood may be open to a new challenge at the end of the season, and Juventus are prepared to offer that opportunity. The Bianconeri intend to pursue their interest in his signature once the campaign concludes, confident that their stature, vision, and style of play would make the move appealing to the English forward. Securing Greenwood would not only enhance Juventus’ attacking options but also reinforce the club’s strategy of attracting young, talented players capable of delivering immediate impact while also having potential for long-term growth.

If Juventus are successful in its pursuit, Greenwood could become a key component of their squad for the upcoming season, providing both goals and creativity as the club seeks to maintain domestic dominance and progress in European competitions. The summer transfer window is likely to be a decisive period for the Old Lady, with this potential acquisition reflecting their ambition and intent.