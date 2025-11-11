Juventus and Inter Milan, two of Italy’s fiercest football rivals, may soon set aside their long-standing animosity to complete an unexpected player exchange. According to Tuttomercatoweb, journalist Fabio Santini has revealed that both clubs are in discussions over a potential swap deal involving Davide Frattesi and Manuel Locatelli, a move that would be rare given the intense rivalry between the two Serie A giants.

The relationship between Juventus and Inter Milan has historically been defined by competition both on and off the pitch. Meetings between the two, famously known as the Derby d’Italia, are among the most passionate fixtures in Italian football, with neither side willing to concede an inch. Traditionally, player transfers between the clubs are avoided, as both fanbases hold strong opinions against seeing former players turn out for their rivals.

A Rare Opportunity in the Transfer Market

Despite this deep-rooted rivalry, the current circumstances may lead to a pragmatic collaboration. Juventus have reportedly shown renewed interest in Davide Frattesi, a player they have admired since his time at Sassuolo. Manager Luciano Spalletti is said to be particularly keen on working with the Italian midfielder, having valued his energy and versatility from their time together in the national setup.

Meanwhile, Inter Milan is believed to have set their sights on Manuel Locatelli, a central figure in Juventus’ midfield. Locatelli’s technical control and tactical intelligence have impressed Inter, who view him as a player capable of strengthening their core. Given both clubs’ specific needs, a direct exchange between the two midfielders has emerged as a possibility, allowing each side to address key areas without significant financial expenditure.

(Photo by Marco Luzzani/Getty Images)

Spalletti’s Influence on Juventus’ Midfield Plans

Speaking about the potential deal, Santini commented, “Spalletti has just arrived, he asked for Frattesi, and a Frattesi-Locatelli swap is being considered, because Frattesi is a reserve and was Spalletti’s obsession with the national team. Let’s give Spalletti time, though.”

Santini’s remarks highlight Spalletti’s influence in shaping Juventus’ upcoming transfer strategy. His familiarity with Frattesi’s abilities could be a decisive factor in pushing for the exchange, as he seeks to refine the team’s midfield dynamics.

Should this deal progress, it would represent one of the few occasions in modern Italian football where Juventus and Inter Milan have engaged directly in a player trade. Beyond the potential benefits on the pitch, such a move would symbolise a rare instance of cooperation between two of Serie A’s most historic adversaries, driven by tactical necessity rather than rivalry.