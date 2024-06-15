Alvaro Morata appears ready to switch clubs this summer following his criticism of how he is treated by Spanish fans.

Having already had two stints at Juventus, Morata is now being linked with a potential third spell at the Bianconeri.

Juventus has had successful spells with Morata in the past and remains open to bringing him back. However, signing a striker is not their top priority this transfer window, and they have limited funds allocated for such acquisitions.

The Bianconeri are reportedly considering a swap deal to facilitate Morata’s return, should Atletico Madrid express interest in such an arrangement.

In January, Atletico had pursued Moise Kean from Juventus, with the player even traveling to Spain for a medical. However, the transfer fell through due to Kean’s injury, and Atletico did not resume negotiations in the summer.

With the departure of Memphis Depay, Atletico now finds itself in need of a new striker, potentially making Kean an attractive option once more.

According to a report from Football Italia, Juventus could offer Kean to Atletico Madrid in exchange for Morata, with both clubs potentially opting for a player swap rather than a cash deal.

Juve FC Says

Atleti wanted Kean in January, so hopefully, they will still be interested in signing him and they will accept him in exchange for Morata.