Juventus wants to keep adding new players to their squad as they prepare for a campaign in which they need to win a trophy in.

The Bianconeri added Paul Pogba and Angel di Maria to their squad in the last few weeks.

However, they lost at least four important players at the end of last season, so they need more names.

Pogba has also suffered an injury that could keep him out of action for the rest of the year.

Il Bianconero claims after their tour of the United States of America, Max Allegri is meeting with the club’s executive to discuss potential new signings.

It claims the Bianconeri will sign at least one player for each position with a new man expected in midfield, attack and defence.

Juve FC Says

Juve has not done badly in this transfer window, but the current squad is not good enough to help the club achieve its goals.

The Bianconeri have been in good form in the market, but they must sign more players to give Allegri enough squad depth for the different competitions they will compete in.

Reports have linked several impressive names with a move to the club, and we expect at least a few of them to join the group.