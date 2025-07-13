If Juventus decide to sell Douglas Luiz this summer, his replacement could come from Olympique Marseille, with Valentin Rongier now emerging as a realistic option.

The Bianconeri appear ready to cut their losses on Luiz, who has struggled to find his footing since arriving in Turin. Signed just twelve months ago after impressing as one of the Premier League’s standout midfielders, his move to Juventus was seen as a major coup. That same summer, the club also secured Teun Koopmeiners, sparking hope of a formidable new midfield partnership.

Juventus Reconsider Midfield Options

However, both players have underwhelmed in their debut campaign. Juventus have not yet seen the performances expected from either of them, and the midfield remains an area of concern for the coaching staff. While the club is prepared to give Koopmeiners more time to rediscover his best form, the same patience has not been extended to Luiz.

The decision-makers at Juventus are now reportedly ready to move the Brazilian on. This opens the door for fresh reinforcements, and Olympique Marseille’s Valentin Rongier has been proposed as a serious candidate to fill the gap.

Rongier Viewed as Viable Successor

According to Calciomercato, Rongier is a name under consideration at Juventus, and a move for him may materialise if Luiz departs in the coming weeks. The Frenchman brings with him a wealth of experience from Ligue 1, and he is seen as a player who could contribute immediately.

Rongier is known for his composure on the ball and tactical intelligence, qualities that could provide Juventus with the consistency and leadership they have lacked in midfield. Should the transfer be completed, he could become an important part of the Bianconeri’s efforts to revitalise their midfield and mount a stronger campaign next season.

Of course, any deal would depend on the approval of the club’s manager, who must be convinced that Rongier fits into his long-term plans. If so, the French midfielder could be the key to bringing balance and stability back to Juventus’ midfield setup.