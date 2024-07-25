Juventus looks set to accept AS Roma’s latest offer for Matias Soule as they aim to offload him as quickly as possible.

The Argentinian has made Roma his first-choice destination, and the Giallorossi are keen to make the move happen.

He has rejected approaches from West Ham and Leicester City, prompting Juve to negotiate with Roma.

The Bianconeri have turned down offers from Roma in recent weeks, but they could accept their latest improved bid.

A report on Calciomercato claims Juve is now considering accepting Roma’s latest offer, which is 33 million euros, with 25 million euros guaranteed and 8 million euros in add-ons.

The Premier League clubs could have offered more money, but Juve is prepared to allow Soule to leave and sign for AS Roma.

They need the cash to pursue their interest in players like Teun Koopmeiners and Jean-Clair Todibo.

Soule is ready to make the move, and the report suggests that only Juve’s approval is holding up the transfer. They could give it in the coming hours.

Juve FC Says

Soule would have done well if he had stayed, but he would not have had enough game time, and now is the best time to sell him.