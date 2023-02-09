Juventus is considering extending youngster’s contract

Juventus has many budding talents in their Next Gen team and one man the senior side managers are keeping an eye on is Alessandro Sersanti.

The 20-year-old moved to Turin in 2021 and has continued to develop his game very well at the Bianconeri B side.

Over the last few months, Max Allegri has promoted many youngsters from the reserve team to the senior side and a report on Calciomercato reveals the next man who could make the move is Sersanti.

Juve rates him highly and the report adds the club believes they should hand him a new deal to secure his long-term future, amidst interest from clubs around the country and Europe.

Juve FC Says

We are beginning to reap the benefits of creating the Next Gen team and it will save us money in buying players from other clubs while generating funds from selling our developed talents.

Sersanti is one player that is showing he has the quality to make the leap to the first team, but there must be space for him to play before we promote the midfielder.

If he would not get enough game time, we could send him out on loan to another Serie A club where he can play often.