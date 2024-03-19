The situation surrounding Max Allegri’s position as the manager of Juventus appears increasingly precarious.

Although the club has publicly expressed support for him, the ongoing downward trajectory suggests that Allegri’s tenure may be nearing its end.

With Juventus keen to secure a Champions League place swiftly, a return to winning form is imperative.

While it’s anticipated that the team will improve before the season concludes, Allegri’s future at the club seems to have already been decided.

Allegri has one season remaining on his current contract, and Juventus would need to provide him with a severance package if he were to be relieved of his duties at the end of this season.

To mitigate financial implications, Juventus is reportedly exploring the possibility of reaching a mutual agreement to terminate Allegri’s contract at the end of the season, as per reports from Calciomercato.

Juve FC Says

Keeping Allegri is no longer a good decision, and we need a new gaffer to change the mood of the club.

If he wins the Italian Cup, it will be good for his reputation, but the time has come for him to leave the club.