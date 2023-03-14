Juventus is considering loanee for an important role next season

Juventus sent Nicolo Rovella on loan to Monza in the summer and hoped he would develop well to help them in the future.

He had just joined them from Genoa after spending 18 months on loan at his former club.

The black and whites believe the youngster has enormous potential and he is now proving his worth as he plays for the boys from Brianza.

Juve is impressed and a report on Tuttomercatoweb reveals they are watching him and hopeful he could return in the summer to play a key role for the club.

The black and whites are preparing to send Leandro Paredes back to PSG and Adrien Rabiot could leave as a free agent.

If these departures happen, Juve will be short of options in midfield and Rovella will likely remain in Turin to play for his parent club.

Juve FC Says

Rovella was one of the finest young Italian players at Genoa, which prompted Juve to add him to their squad.

The midfielder is proving he is worth the hype at Monza and will be more mature when he returns to Turin in the summer.

This means he will be ready to start matches for the black and whites from the beginning of the term and help them to save money.