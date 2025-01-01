Juventus and Dusan Vlahovic have been locked in negotiations over a new contract for several months, but an agreement remains elusive. The club is keen to retain their star striker, but financial constraints are proving to be a major hurdle. According to Il Bianconero, Juve wants Vlahovic to accept a pay cut in any new deal as part of their ongoing strategy to reduce operating costs. This policy has seen the club offload high-earning players in recent years, and Vlahovic, their current top earner, is no exception to this approach.

The Serbian international’s current contract runs until the end of the 2025/26 season, leaving Juventus in a race against time to secure his long-term commitment. Allowing him to enter the final year of his deal without an extension could put the Bianconeri at risk of losing him on a free transfer, as was the case with Federico Chiesa. The club is determined to avoid a repeat of that scenario but is facing resistance from Vlahovic, who has so far declined their latest contract proposals.

While Juventus is eager to keep Vlahovic in their squad, they have made it clear that a resolution must be reached by the end of the season. If no progress is made, the club is prepared to sell him in the summer transfer window and bring in a replacement. Losing Vlahovic would be a significant blow, as the striker has been a key figure since joining the team. However, the club’s financial priorities make it difficult to offer him the same lucrative terms he currently enjoys.

The striker is reportedly open to staying in Turin but is unwilling to accept the reduced salary on offer. Juventus, on the other hand, is unwilling to risk losing him as a free agent and is actively considering alternatives. The hope remains that an agreement can be reached, but if not, Juve will need to act decisively to secure a replacement in the summer.

Keeping Vlahovic should remain a priority, but if he does not agree to an extension, Juventus must sell him at a fair price to avoid losing him for nothing.