This summer has already seen two of football’s most celebrated veterans make high-profile moves to Serie A, and Juventus is reportedly eager to ensure they do not fall behind their rivals. With Napoli securing Kevin de Bruyne on a free transfer after his departure from Manchester City, and AC Milan welcoming Luka Modric following his exit from Real Madrid, the league has attracted significant attention. Both players have quickly begun to make their presence felt, underlining the quality they still bring at the highest level.

Juventus Eye Bernardo Silva

In response, Juventus are believed to be targeting Bernardo Silva as their own marquee addition. The Portuguese international is approaching the end of his time at Manchester City, with no extension to his current contract expected. This situation opens the door for the Bianconeri, who view him as an ideal figure to strengthen the squad and maintain competitiveness against domestic and European opposition.

As cited by Tuttomercatoweb, Juventus are convinced that Silva can still deliver significant value, even at this stage of his career. Despite his age, he continues to play a central role for Manchester City, starting regularly and demonstrating that he remains more than capable of performing at an elite level. This consistency provides strong evidence that he could make a seamless transition to Serie A and elevate the Old Lady’s ambitions.

(Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

A Move That Could Define the Summer

Silva’s potential willingness to embrace a new challenge may further encourage Juventus in their pursuit. His technical quality, creativity, and experience make him an attractive option for a team eager to respond to the bold signings made by their rivals. The prospect of seeing de Bruyne, Modric, and Silva all featuring in Serie A not only raises the profile of the league but also promises to enhance the level of competition across Italy.

Juventus’ interest in Silva reflects both a strategic and symbolic move, signalling that the club intends to keep pace with its direct competitors. Should the transfer materialise, it would represent one of the defining stories of the summer window, offering the Bianconeri a player with proven pedigree who still possesses the ability to shape matches at the very highest level.