Juventus remains active in the transfer market, and in the closing days of the window, they could complete several key deals.

The Bianconeri have been effective this window and are looking to conclude their business by signing at least one more attacker.

While talks are ongoing to bring in Nicolas Gonzalez, a new name has emerged on their radar.

According to a report from Tuttomercatoweb, Juventus is now considering a move for Rennes’ Arnaud Kalimuendo.

The 22-year-old forward was part of the France U23 squad that won silver at the 2024 Paris Olympics. Even before the tournament, he was already on the radar of several top European clubs, and his performances have now caught Juventus’ attention.

The report suggests that the Bianconeri are showing concrete interest in signing Kalimuendo and could make a push for him in the coming days.

Thiago Motta is known for his preference for young talent, and he would be eager to work with Kalimuendo, who could also serve as a backup to Dusan Vlahovic.

Kalimuendo himself could be excited about the prospect of joining Khephren Thuram at the Allianz Stadium.

Juve FC Says

We have followed Kalimuendo for some time, and if Motta is satisfied with what he has seen, then we should add him to our squad.