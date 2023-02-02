Juventus is considering terminating Pogba’s contract

Paul Pogba has suffered another injury blow and will miss Juventus’ next few matches, which is not what the Bianconeri had expected when they added the Frenchman to their squad.

The midfielder joined them on a free transfer in the summer as one of the most accomplished players on the market and Juve thought they were getting good value.

However, he has missed the entire campaign until now after suffering an injury in pre-season and some Juve fans are unhappy.

As one of the highest earners at the club, it is sad that the World Cup winner has still not been able to play after suffering another setback. A report on Tuttojuve reveals Juve is now considering terminating his contract.

The report reveals the Bianconeri are keen to either get him back playing regularly or he will have to leave the club before next season.

Juve FC Says

Signing Pogba again was supposed to be one of the best transfer decisions we made, considering his impact at the Allianz Stadium during his first spell in Turin.

However, as the months go by, it seems like we made a mistake to add him to our squad when we did and we have to find a way to fix the error.