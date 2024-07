The German is a superb speedster whom Thiago Motta believes will excel in his team.

Juve wants their manager to have the best players possible and has been trying to convince Adeyemi to make the move to Turin.

Convincing Adeyemi is one step; persuading Borussia Dortmund to sell him is another challenge.

The attacker seems open to the move, but he remains a key player for the German club, and they are not planning to lose him soon.

A report on Tuttomercatoweb claims BVB wants at least 50 million euros for his signature, which is discouraging Juve.

They are now considering moving for FC Porto’s Galeno, who has also been on their shortlist.

The Brazilian is open to the move, and he is far less expensive, with Porto reportedly open to a deal for 30 million euros.

Juve could strike an agreement that allows them to pay less for his signature, and Galeno could move to the Allianz Stadium instead of Adeyemi.