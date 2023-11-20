Atlético Madrid is intensifying its efforts to add Dušan Vlahović to their squad, and Juventus is more than willing to sell the Serbian striker.

They had intended to sell him in the last transfer window, but his underwhelming performance in the final stages of the previous season made him less attractive.

Nevertheless, Juventus still considers Vlahović a player they should sell and replace, encouraging Atlético to maintain an interest in securing his signature.

The Spanish side is exploring a swap deal to reduce the monetary investment required to complete the move.

According to a report from Tuttojuve, Juventus is open to the swap deal, and the Bianconeri have identified two players at Atlético who could be suitable replacements.

The report suggests that they have an interest in Rodrigo de Paul and are open to the return of Álvaro Morata for a third spell.

The Old Lady is currently evaluating which of the two players to accept in the swap and aims to conclude the transfer accordingly.

Juve FC Says

Swapping Vlahovic for Morata and more money looks like a good deal for us to consider.

The Spaniard has done well for us in the past and is on a fine run of form at the moment.

But we need a midfielder, and if this swap happens in January, we should probably accept De Paul.