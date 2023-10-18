Jorginho is a player that Juventus has had their eyes on since his time at Napoli in Serie A.

The Azzurri star is an experienced midfielder, but he has struggled to establish himself at Arsenal since his move to the club in the second half of last season.

This season, he has seen limited game time, and Juventus is keen on bringing him back to Serie A in January.

The Bianconeri have lost Paul Pogba and Nicolo Fagioli due to off-field issues, and they must strengthen their midfield in January.

While several names are on their shopping list, Jorginho is emerging as a more prominent target.

A report on Calciomercato suggests that if the midfielder becomes available on a free transfer or for a nominal fee, Juventus will make a move to add him to their squad in January.

Juve FC Says

Jorginho possesses extensive experience at the highest levels of European football, making him one of the top players on our radar.

As a Euro 2020 winner, he’s likely to be interested in the move. However, it’s crucial that we ensure he fits into our system, as at his age, significant improvement is unlikely if he joins us in Turin.