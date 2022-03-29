Juventus is convinced they will win the race for Barcelona man

Memphis Depay has become a Juventus target again and this time, the Bianconeri believe they will get the Dutchman.

They wanted to sign him when he played for Lyon, but he moved to Barcelona on a free transfer instead.

The change of club has not been a success and he could now leave the Catalans by the end of this season.

A move to Juventus is back on the cards and Todofichajes claims the Bianconeri are now confident he would be their player by the next campaign.

The report claims even though other clubs want to sign him, the Bianconeri have been in talks with his entourage since January and that makes them favourites to add him to their squad.

Juve FC Says

Depay could be a great squad member for us and he might be more useful if we lose Alvaro Morata and Paulo Dybala.

Both players face an uncertain future at the Allianz Stadium, with several reports claiming Dybala is leaving.

Dusan Vlahovic would become our main man and Federico Chiesa is a certain starter on the left side of our attack.

Depay could take up a role on the right side of a 4-3-3 and help us win the Serie A and more trophies from next season.