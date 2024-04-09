Juventus had closely monitored Nicolo Zaniolo for several seasons during his stint at AS Roma in Serie A.

The Italian international has consistently showcased his exceptional talent, making him one of the most promising prospects in Italy.

Juventus was expected to pursue Zaniolo, especially when Paulo Dybala’s departure seemed imminent. However, the anticipated move never materialised, and Zaniolo opted to join Galatasaray in Turkey.

Despite his temporary spell in Turkey, Zaniolo was anticipated to return to Serie A, ultimately securing a loan transfer to Aston Villa for the current season.

While Zaniolo’s return to Serie A remains likely, recent reports from Calciomercato suggest that Juventus has cooled their interest in signing him. The Bianconeri are reportedly shifting their focus to other targets, and Zaniolo is no longer considered a priority signing for them.

Juve FC Says

Zaniolo remains one of the finest Italian talents in Europe and a player who might do a great job for us.

However, we do not need an overly technical player like him under Max Allegri, and he will not shine unless we have a different manager who appreciates his profile.